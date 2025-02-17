New cafe opens in the Porter Square section of Cambridge

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

Last spring, it was reported that a new cafe with a connection to a cooking school was in the works, and now we have learned that it is up and running.

According to a source, CSCA Cafe is now open in Cambridge, moving into a space across from the Cambridge School of Culinary Arts in the Porter Square area of the city. The Instagram page for the place indicates that it offers a variety of pastries and baked goods along with coffee, tea, and hot chocolate, and it has some seating within the space.

As mentioned in an earlier article, the Cambridge School of Culinary Arts says of its offshoot that "CSCA Cafe aims to become an integral part of the Porter Square Neighborhood, drawing upon CSCA's 50-year history within the community."

The address for CSCA Cafe is 1995 Massachusetts Avenue, Cambridge, MA, 02140. Its website is at while its Instagram page is at https://www.instagram.com/cscacafe/

