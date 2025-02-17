Boston Restaurant Talk

New cafe opens in the Porter Square section of Cambridge

By Boston Restaurant Talk

Facebook/CSCA Cafe

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

Last spring, it was reported that a new cafe with a connection to a cooking school was in the works, and now we have learned that it is up and running.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

According to a source, CSCA Cafe is now open in Cambridge, moving into a space across from the Cambridge School of Culinary Arts in the Porter Square area of the city. The Instagram page for the place indicates that it offers a variety of pastries and baked goods along with coffee, tea, and hot chocolate, and it has some seating within the space.

As mentioned in an earlier article, the Cambridge School of Culinary Arts says of its offshoot that "CSCA Cafe aims to become an integral part of the Porter Square Neighborhood, drawing upon CSCA's 50-year history within the community."

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

The address for CSCA Cafe is 1995 Massachusetts Avenue, Cambridge, MA, 02140. Its website is at  while its Instagram page is at https://www.instagram.com/cscacafe/

[Earlier Article]
CSCA Cafe Plans to Open in Cambridge's Porter Square(Follow Marc on Bluesky at @marchurboston.bsky.social)

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston and New England area.

New England Jan 13

We've said goodbye to NECN.com. Here's where to get your New England news

Massachusetts 2 hours ago

Authorities in Mass. to announce charges against Trinitarios gang members: Watch live at 11 a.m.

[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]

Please help keep Boston Restaurant Talk and Boston's Hidden Restaurants going by making a one-time contribution or via a monthly subscription. Thanks! (Donations are non-deductible.)

 
Copyright Boston Restaurant Talk

This article tagged under:

Boston Restaurant Talk
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us