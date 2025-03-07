New cat cafe opens in Lowell. Here's what you need to know

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A new cat cafe has come to the local area.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

According to an article from the Lowell Sun, the Lazy Cat Lounge is now open in Lowell, moving into a space on Merrimack Street in the downtown area. The website for the business indicates that the place includes a gift shop, baked goods from Pizzelle Bakes in Lowell, and coffee and tea from Atomic Coffee in Peabody, with guests paying an hourly fee to spend time in the lounge room with adoptable cats. (Guests must be age 8 or older to enter the lounge room.)

Another cat cafe called A Sanctuary Cafe opened in Boston's Beacon Hill neighborhood in 2024.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

The address for the Lazy Cat Lounge is 177 Merrimack Street, Lowell, MA, 01852. Its website can be found at https://www.lazycatloungelowell.com/

Follow Marc on Bluesky at @marchurboston.bsky.social

[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]

Please help keep Boston Restaurant Talk and Boston's Hidden Restaurants going by making a one-time contribution or via a monthly subscription. Thanks! (Donations are non-deductible.)