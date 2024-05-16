Boston Restaurant Talk

New Chinese dumpling spot opens in Boston's Fenway neighborhood

By Boston Restaurant Talk

Getty Images

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A new Chinese dining spot that focuses on dumplings has opened in Boston.

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are

According to a poster (Geoff Wong) within the Friends of Boston's Hidden Restaurants Facebook group page, Spring Shanghai Pan-Fried Buns is now open in the Fenway neighborhood of the city, moving into a space on Peterborough Street near the Kilmarnock Street intersection. The Toast site shows such items as pan-friend buns, wonton soup, noodle soup at the new spot, which appears to be open for lunch and dinner six days a week (they are closed on Tuesdays).

The address for Spring Shanghai Pan-Fried Buns is 90 Peterborough Street, Boston, MA, 02215.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

New Hampshire 37 mins ago

Harmony Montgomery's stepmother released from prison on parole

Karen Read 2 hours ago

Jennifer McCabe, highly anticipated witness in Karen Read trial, to testify: Watch live at 9 a.m.

Please help keep Boston Restaurant Talk and Boston's Hidden Restaurants going by making a one-time contribution or via a monthly subscription. Thanks! (Donations are non-deductible.)

  

Copyright Boston - Boston's Hidden Restaurants

This article tagged under:

Boston Restaurant Talk
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us