New cocktail bar with ties to nearby bistro opens Brookline

A new cocktail bar has come to Brookline, and it has a connection to an adjacent bistro known for its crepes.

According to an article from Eater Boston, Bar Lunette is now open in Coolidge Corner, moving into the former Coolidge Corner Opticians space on Harvard Street, and it is next door to the Paris Creperie whose team is behind the new spot. Eater mentions that Bar Lunette focuses on drinks made with French spirits while also bringing drink options over from the shuttered Seaport District location of the Paris Creperie, which featured cordial-based cocktails.

In addition to drinks, Bar Lunette also has wine and beer along with such food options as French onion soup, deviled eggs, tater tots with melted cheese, omelets, and sandwiches.

The address for Bar Lunette is 278A Harvard Street, Brookline, MA, 02446. Its website can be found at https://www.barlunette.com/

[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]
