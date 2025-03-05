New coffee shop opening in Somerville's Ball Square

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A new coffee shop is on its way to a Somerville neighborhood.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Based on information from a poster within the Friends of Boston's Hidden Restaurants along with the website for the business, Pound House is planning to open in Ball Square, moving into a space on Broadway. A sign out front says that it will be a Vietnamese coffee shop while its website mentions that it will be serving banh mi, a Vietnamese sandwich made with meat, veggies, herbs, sauce, all in a baguette.

No opening date has been given for Pound House as of yet (the website and sign out front both say "coming soon").

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

The address for the upcoming Pound House in Ball Square is 703 Broadway, Somerville, MA, 02144. Its website can be found at https://www.poundhouseboston.com/

Follow Marc on Bluesky at @marchurboston.bsky.social

[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]

Please help keep Boston Restaurant Talk and Boston's Hidden Restaurants going by making a one-time contribution or via a monthly subscription. Thanks! (Donations are non-deductible.)