New craft cocktail bar planning to open in Jamaica Plain

By Boston Restaurant Talk

cocktails5
fr1zz/flickr

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

It looks like a new spot for drinks may be on the way to Jamaica Plain.

According to an article from Universal Hub, Mr. Drinky is planning to open on Centre Street, with the address indicating that it would reside in a space across from When Pigs Fly and the Pond Street intersection. The article mentions that Alan Wong is behind the proposal, which is being called a "small craft cocktail bar" with small-plate options for food, and eight to ten seats at a bar along with some booths.

The Jamaica Plain Neighborhood Council supported the plans for Mr. Drinky, though it has more steps to get through including the Boston Licensing Board deciding which businesses get the neighborhood-specific licenses that are for 13 Boston Zip codes and which can't be be resold.

The address for the proposed Mr. Drinky would be 606 Centre Street, Jamaica Plain, MA, 02130.

[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]
Copyright Boston Restaurant Talk

