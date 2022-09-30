New Date Set for Post Malone's TD Garden Concert That Was Postponed Last Weekend

The Post Malone concert that was postponed in Boston last weekend has a new date, TD Garden announced Friday.

The show originally scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 24, has been rescheduled to Monday, Oct. 10, the Boston entertainment venue said. Previously purchased tickets will be valid for the new date.

The event starts at 8 p.m. Doors open at 7.

🚨Event Update🚨



Post Malone’s show at TD Garden originally scheduled for September 24th has been rescheduled to October 10th. Previously purchased tickets will be valid for the new rescheduled date. pic.twitter.com/iQMbkKWzKx — TD Garden (@tdgarden) September 30, 2022

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Last Saturday's concert was postponed at the last minute. TD Garden said it was due to "unforeseen circumstances," while the rapper posted a statement to his Twitter account saying he was at the hospital.

After performing for a packed TD Garden crowd Friday night, Post said he woke up that Saturday with cracking sounds on the right side of his body. He added that he was having a very difficult time breathing and felt a "stabbing pain" whenever he moved.

The concert had been set for 7 p.m., and the news that it had been postponed appeared to come late from both the Garden and Post himself. The venue made the announcement with a 7:19 p.m. Twitter post, while the rapper posted his statement to Twitter around the same time.

Post apologized repeatedly in his statement, saying he felt terrible for postponing his second Twelve Carat Tour stop in Boston.

"I love y'all so much. I feel terrible, but I promise I'm going to make this up to you. I love you Boston, I'll see you soon. I'm so sorry," he wrote.

Fans had been waiting for months to attend the concert and told NBC10 Boston they were disappointed to show up to the Garden only to be turned away, especially for those who traveled from as far as Florida and North Carolina.

Fans from from Connecticut, New Hampshire, North Carolina and Florida to see Post Malone perform at TD Garden, but those who arrived Saturday night were turned away.

Prior to postponing the concert, the 27-year-old had been on the mend after bruising his ribs in a nasty fall during a Sept. 17 concert at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis. While performing, Post fell against a hole on stage, hitting his chest. That show was paused while he was examined by medics, but he went on to perform five more songs.

The day after, he spoke about the incident in a selfie video on Twitter, saying he was back from the hospital and everything was "good," specifically noting he had been given some pain medicine and would be able to continue his tour.

His manager, Dre London, also took to Instagram to refute rumors that the rapper had broken three ribs. London said x-rays revealed Post had only bruised his ribs.

After postponing the Boston concert, Post did continue on with his tour as planned, performing at the next scheduled stop in Cleveland three days later on Sept. 27.

In the middle of a song during his performance in St. Louis, Missouri, on Saturday, Post Malone fell into a hole on stage that moments before was opened to lower an instrument into.