New dessert spot opens in Brookline's Washington Square

A new spot for sweet treats has debuted in Brookline.

According to a poster (Geoff Wong) within the Friends of Boston's Hidden Restaurants Facebook group page, Oasit's Sweet Dessert Studio has soft-opened on Beacon Street, moving into a space on the western edge of Coolidge Corner. The new shop doesn't appear to have a website or any social media, but based on the signs out front, it offers such items as Thai tea slushies, honey toast, custard toast, kakigori (a shaved ice treat), grass jelly with brown sugar on ice, and savory snacks such as hot dogs, crispy fried wontons, and fish balls.

Oasit's Sweet will remain in its soft opening phase until August 5, at which it will "pause" until its grand opening in September.



The address for is Oasit's Sweet Dessert Studio is 1428 Beacon Street, Brookline, MA, 02446.

