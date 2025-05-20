New details about the arrest of 11 workers during an ICE operation in Lowell

ICE is releasing additional details about an operation last Friday in which a group of Hispanic workers were arrested in Lowell, Massachusetts.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said the arrest of the group of Ecuadorian workers occurred during an immigration enforcement operation at a workplace targeting a company with alleged unauthorized hiring practices in Lowell.

People were detained in Lowell and East Boston Friday during immigration enforcement operations.

The agents made the arrests in a staging area of ​​a Massachusetts-based roofing company, according to ICE. After interviews and background checks, they said 11 people were arrested for being present in the U.S. without the required documentation.

The agency specified that federal law requires employers to verify the identity and employment eligibility of all individuals they hire using Form I-9 Employment Eligibility Verification. They emphasized that ICE uses the I-9 inspection program to promote compliance with these requirements, as part of a broader strategy to address and deter the employment of unauthorized workers.

They said workplace investigations often reveal additional criminal activity, such as migrant smuggling, human trafficking, money laundering, document fraud, labor exploitation, and poor wages or working conditions.

This was one of several arrests ICE has made in recent weeks in Boston and surrounding cities.