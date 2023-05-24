New Details About Upcoming Universal Preschool in Cambridge

The City of Cambridge, Massachusetts, has released new information this week about the upcoming universal preschool program being launched, which is set to begin accepting applications this winter.

The Cambridge Preschool Program will provide free school-day, school-year preschool for every four-year-old and some three-year-olds living in the city. The application will launch over the winter for enrollment in the 2024-2025 school year.

Children who will be four years old by Aug. 31, 2024 will be eligible to apply, as well as children who turn three years old by Aug. 31, 2024 who meet more specific requirements.

The program will provide families with one application that will allow families to apply to a number of settings, including programs at the school district, the Department of Human Service Programs and other community-based programs. There will be an option for families to choose extended day and summer programs, which would come at an additional cost.

“The City of Cambridge is committed to ensuring that every 4-year-old in Cambridge has access to high-quality education, and we are excited to make universal preschool a reality for our families in Fall 2024,” Cambridge City Manager Yi-An Huang said in a news release. “I’m grateful for the partnership of Cambridge Public Schools and the leadership of the Office of Early Childhood in bringing this significant investment in our families - and the future of Cambridge - to fruition.”

You can learn more information about the preschool program here.