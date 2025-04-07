New details emerge in court about Mass. police officer who arranged to meet teen for sex

New details emerged in court Monday about a Massachusetts police officer arrested last week as part of a human trafficking sting.

Officer Mitchell Walsh of the Fall River Police Department was arrested Friday by Boston police as part of a sting operation being conducted in Charlestown. He is accused of trying to meet up with an undercover officer who was posing as a 15-year-old girl for sex, in response to an online advertisement.

Walsh pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Monday and bail was set at $5,000. Prosecutors had asked for slightly higher bail, but Walsh's defense attorney said he has no money because of ongoing substance abuse issues.

He was also ordered to stay away from children under the age of 18 and undergo substance use evaluation through the court. He is scheduled to return to court on May 5.

Prosecutors said Walsh was arrested Friday night as part of a sting being conducted by Boston police and state police in neighborhoods adjacent to a gaming facility. They said around 10:40 p.m., an undercover officer was contacted by cell phone after an ad was placed on an online website used to purchase sex.

They said Walsh arrived in a Dodge Ram 1500 and parked at a Target in Charlestown. That night, Walsh had allegedly been texting an undercover officer who had been posing as a 15-year-old, saying things like, "Let's do this tonight," "I got stuff," "You free tonight?" and discussing getting a hotel room and how much he would pay her for sex.

"I'll bring essentials and we have a night," one of the texts reportedly said.

Walsh also allegedly made FaceTime calls to the undercover officer during which he said he would be bringing cocaine, vodka and small bottles of alcohol, according to prosecutors.

The texts continued, with Walsh saying "Let me get at least two hours," and "We'll have some fun."

When Walsh arrived at the Target, he was placed under arrest. Prosecutors said police recovered three plastic bags and an empty pen containing what is believed to be cocaine, and a vodka bottle and some small bottles of alcohol fell out of the backseat of his vehicle.

He is now facing charges of enticing a child under 16, attempting to commit a crime, paying for sexual conduct with a child under 18, and possession to distribute cocaine.

Walsh was already on leave from the Fall River Police Department at the time of his arrest. His lawyer said in court Monday that the initial leave was related to his substance abuse issues.

Fall River police said they were already planning to start formal proceedings under the civil service disciplinary process, and his employment status is now being further reviewed.

“The conduct alleged is reprehensible and stands in direct opposition to the values we expect from members of this Department," the Fall River Police Department said in a statement. "We take these matters extremely seriously and are fully cooperating with the Boston Police Department. There is no place in law enforcement for anyone who violates the public’s trust," the department wrote in a statement released over the weekend.