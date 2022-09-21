WATCH LIVE: News Conference on Migrants' Lawsuit Against Florida Gov. DeSantis

New details are likely to be revealed Wednesday about the federal class action lawsuit that has been filed against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis by a group of the migrants who were flown last week to Martha's Vineyard after fleeing Venezuela.

The civil lawsuit, filed Tuesday against DeSantis and Florida Department of Transportation Secretary Jared Perdue, claims the migrants were deprived of their "liberty, bodily autonomy, due process, and equal protection under law."

Lawyers for Civil Rights and Alianza Americas, the two organizations that filed the lawsuit on behalf of the migrants, plan to hold a virtual news conference Wednesday at noon.

"For the governor of Florida to cynically use recently arrived immigrants who have applied for asylum in the U.S., to advance a hate-driven agenda intended to create confusion and rejection throughout the country, is not only morally despicable, but utterly contrary to the best traditions of humanitarian protection embraced by most Americans," Oscar Chacón, Alianza Americas’ executive director, said in a release announcing the news conference. "That is why we have taken the step to legally challenge what we view not only as a morally reprehensible action, but what we believe is also illegal."

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar says that migrants were lured under false pretenses.

The suit said the migrants fled Venezuela and crossed the U.S. southern border, before surrendering to federal immigration officials.

According to the suit, some unidentified people allegedly working with DeSantis had been "trolling streets outside of a migrant shelter in Texas and other similar locales, pretending to be good Samaritans offering humanitarian assistance."

The lawsuit includes descriptions of several of migrants' experiences, including one woman and her family who allegedly learned they were headed to Martha's Vineyard while they were already in the air. The suit says the family is now concerned that they could be deported if they are unable to show up to their scheduled court appointments.

In a statement to NBC News Wednesday, Governor DeSantis' office said, "these individuals opted to take advantage of chartered flights to Massachusetts."

"It is opportunistic that activists would use illegal immigrants for political theater," the statement said. "If these activists spent even a fraction of this time and effort at the border, perhaps some accountability would be brought to the Biden Administration’s reckless border policies that entice illegal immigrants to make dangerous and often lethal journeys through Central America and put their lives in the hands of cartels and Coyotes."

"The transportation of the immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard was done on a voluntary basis. The immigrants were homeless, hungry, and abandoned – and these activists didn’t care about them then. Florida’s program gave them a fresh start in a sanctuary state and these individuals opted to take advantage of chartered flights to Massachusetts. It was disappointing that Martha’s Vineyard called in the Massachusetts National Guard to bus them away from the island within 48 hours."

A sheriff in Texas announced Monday that he had opened an investigation into last week's flights to Martha's Vineyard, which originated in his county.