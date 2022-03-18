Disturbing New Details in Case of BPD Officer Accused of Possessing Child Sex Abuse Images

Disturbing new details emerged in court Friday in the case of a Boston police officer accused of recording and possessing images of child sexual abuse.

Officer Joe Martinez was arrested by police in Norwood Thursday, the Boston Police Department said in a statement. He was placed on administrative leave.

The charges against Martinez include possession of child pornography, posing a child under 18 for nude photos and secret sex surveillance of a nude person under 18, police said.

Martinez, 37, was arraigned Friday morning in Dedham District Court. Bail was set at $10,000, and he was ordered to have no contact with the teenage victim.

Prosecutors said in court that Martinez is accused of secretly recording an underaged relative both as the teen was preparing to get into the shower and while the relative was in the shower. When Norwood police confronted him, they said Martinez admitted he had set the camera up.

When asked why he did it, police said he told them he didn't know. "I have a problem. I have all these thoughts in my head," prosecutors said he told investigators.

Norwood police seized Martinez's electronic devices and said they are currently reviewing them.

"The alleged behavior committed by this Boston Police Officer is disturbing," Superintendent-in-Chief Gregory Long said in a statement Thursday. "The Boston Police Department will continue to hold its officers to the highest standards."

Martinez has been with the department since 2008, police said. He was born and raised in Boston and has served time in the military.

He is due back in court in May for a pre-trial hearing.