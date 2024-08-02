New details in case of mom, 2 young children found dead in Maine

Police have released new details about a mother and her two young daughters who were found dead in a small Maine town last weekend.

Mechanic Falls Police Chief Jeffrey Goss said in a press release Thursday that his department responded to an address on Highland Avenue on July 27 at 3:30 p.m. to check the residence for a U-Haul truck that had been reported stolen after it was not returned.

The arriving officer located the vehicle, and then attempted to make contact with the resident with help from a deputy with the Androscoggin Sheriff’s Office, as she was the one who rented the truck.

During their investigation, police discovered that the resident, an adult female, was dead inside her home. Officers entered the home and found two children, who were also dead, inside.



The Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit was contacted and is now leading the investigation, Goss said.

The state medical examiner’s office conducted autopsies and determined that the two young girls, identified as 7-year-old Hope West and 11-year-old Harmony West, were victims of homicide and that the adult female, 37-year-old Jennifer Barney, died as a result of suicide.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline or chat live at 988lifeline.org. You can also visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional support.

The animal control officer was also called in to take custody of pets found in the home until family members can be reached.

Mechanic Falls is a town of about 3,000 residents in Androscoggin County, located just outside the Lewiston-Auburn area.