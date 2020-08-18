New Details in Deaths of Missing Woman, Man Found in Submerged SUV in Boston

Security cameras captured a white SUV crash through a guardrail near a Boston cruise terminal last Tuesday night, the city's top prosecutor said a week later, a new clue in the investigation into the deaths of a woman and man found inside the submerged vehicle days later.

The 2008 Ford Escape went into the water of the Reserved Channel, which leads to Boston Harbor, near Black Falcon Cruise Terminal at 10:32 p.m. on Aug. 11, Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins said in a statement Tuesday.

The families of Tatianna Morales and Djovany Pierre, both single parents who have been described as friends, reported them missing on Wednesday, Rollins said. They were found in the SUV, still in the channel, on Friday.

“My Office continues to investigate the deaths of Tatianna Morales and Djovany Pierre with the goal of finding answers for their loved ones and the public. We’re also here to connect their families with resources and assistance as they cope with this tragedy,” Rollins said.

After the bodies of a man and a woman were pulled from an SUV found in Boston Harbor, authorities are continuing to investigate.

Her statement Tuesday didn't offer any suggestions into whether the deaths are believed to be an accident or if foul play is being considered.

Rollins said that the investigation remains ongoing, including into the nature of their relationship.

State police have said the SUV was found by divers in about 40 feet of water and about 15 feet from the pier. Morales' and Pierre's bodies were inside, and recovered Friday along with the vehicle.

Family and friends of Morales, who is from New Bedford, have said they tracked her to the Boston Seaport based on the last Snapchat she posted. She leaves behind a toddler who family have said would be turning 2 this week.

"She was not suicidal. She loved her life. The last time I spoke to her she was happy. This was no accident," said Yeison Giron, the father of Morales' child, who's said he'd been texting with her the night she disappeared.

Pierre’s family declined an interview Monday, but said that the Roxbury resident left behind a 9-month-old-daughter.