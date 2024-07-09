New details in domestic violence incident that left 2 dead, 2 injured in Vermont

Two people have died and two others were injured in what police are describing as a domestic violence incident at a home in St. Johnsbury, Vermont.

Vermont State Police responded to the report of an altercation at a home early Sunday morning about an hour south of the U.S.-Canada border. Officers found one man shot dead and several other people injured, police said. The deceased was identified Monday as Nicholas Johnson, 42, who had no fixed address and was most recently living in the St. Johnsbury area, police said. Police said his death was homicide.

The injured people were taken to hospitals. Ben Lyons, 21, who lived in the home, died Sunday afternoon at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center of a stab wound to the neck, police said. Another injured 33-year-old man was treated for serious but not-life-threatening knife wounds. A 44-year-old woman received minor injuries and was not hospitalized, police said.

Police said the 44-year-old woman is the wife of the 33-year-old man. She is also Lyons' mother and the former partner of Johnson.

Two dogs also were attacked and one died at a local animal hospital, police said. The other remains in critical condition at a canine trauma center in Massachusetts, officials said.

Two children between the ages of 12 and 18 were in the home at the time and not physically injured, police said.

Police said the people involved are all from the St. Johnsbury area.

State police said their investigation into the incident remains "active and ongoing," and detectives continue to canvass the area, speak with witnesses and collect evidence. Additional investigative work is expected in the coming days.