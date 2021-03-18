Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Pembroke

New Details in Unsolved 1984 Pembroke Murder

Officials and members of Virginia Hannon's family are expected to speak at a 1 p.m. press conference at Pembroke Veterans Hall

By Marc Fortier

Massachusetts State Police and the Plymouth District Attorney's Office are set to release new details Thursday in the 1984 homicide of 61-year-old Virginia Hannon in Pembroke.

Officials and members of the Hannon family are expected to speak at a 1 p.m. press conference at Pembroke Veterans Hall.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Hannon, a widow who lived alone, was inside her home on West Street in Pembroke on Feb. 12, 1984 when someone broke into the building, beat, stabbed and strangled her. Her body was left covered in a sheet on the bed.

No arrests were ever made, but police have continued to work the case in the decades since.

More Massachusetts stories

Waltham 1 hour ago

Authorities to Provide Update on Waltham Serial Attacker

Mass Most Wanted 2 hours ago

Mass. State Police Add to Most Wanted List, Ask Public for Help

This article tagged under:

PembrokeMassachusetts State Policemurdercold casePlymouth district attorney
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us