New details on suspension of Mass. Cannabis Control Commission chair

"Several serious allegations" were made about the behavior of Cannabis Control Commission Chairwoman Shannon O'Brien, Massachusetts' treasurer said Thursday, sharing new details about what led to her suspending O'Brien.

Treasurer Deborah Goldberg suspended O'Brien earlier this month. Goldberg had chosen her for the job a year ago, and O'Brien's departure was the latest instance of upheaval interrupting the commission's regulatory and policy responsibilities.

Goldberg's office didn't say at the time why the treasurer put O'Brien on a paid suspension, but shared a statement Thursday with more on what prompted the action, in light of "reasonable and increasing demands for information and transparency."

The statement read: "Several serious allegations were made by a Commissioner and CCC staff about the Chair’s behavior and the CCC initiated an investigation, hiring an outside law firm. The law firm undertook an investigation and has returned with a report. According to the CCC’s employee handbook, suspension with pay is the only allowable remedy at this point, as the findings are being reviewed and action is considered."

Goldberg didn't share any details on the nature of the allegations.

An attorney for O'Brien told The Boston Globe they would release a statement soon.

Goldberg did note in her statement that the commission's status as an independent agency complicates the situation, her office has no "authority, oversight, management, or influence over the Commission" beyond appointing the chair and having a role in appointing two other commissioners.

O'Brien served six years in the Massachusetts House and two years in the Massachusetts Senate in the late 1980s and 1990s, and was the Democratic Party's nominee for governor in 2002 in the election against Mitt Romney

After leaving politics, O'Brien worked at Boston TV station WB 56, and then served three years as CEO of the Girl Scouts of Greater Boston. She was appointed by New York Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli to serve as chair of the Pension Reform Commission from 2008 to 2010. She's also worked with health care, clean energy, financial services and telecommunications companies through her O'Brien Advisory Group.

Goldberg picked O'Brien for the CCC chair position in late August 2022. She followed interim Chair Sarah Kim and inaugural CCC Chair Steven Hoffman. The treasurer is responsible for appointing someone with a financial background to chair the marijuana industry regulatory body.

The State House News Service contributed to this story.