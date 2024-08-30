New details released after fatal police shooting of man suspected of killing his wife, 8-year-old son

Authorities released new details Friday about an incident where, police shot and killed an armed man on the Interstate 95 bridge who is believed to have killed his wife and 8-year-old son.

Here's the full release from Maine State Police:

Autopsies have been conducted on a deceased adult male and male child related to the critical incident on the Piscataqua River Bridge in Kittery, Maine Thursday morning. The Office of Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta conducted the autopsy on the deceased child Thursday and the adult male on Friday morning.

The OCME has identified the deceased adult male as 37-year-old Trent Weston of Troy, New Hampshire. The OCME ruled the cause of death as multiple gunshot wounds and the manner of death as homicide as a result of an officer-involved shooting. The OCME has identified Trent Weston’s deceased child as 8-year-old Benson Weston of Troy, New Hampshire, and ruled the cause of death as multiple gunshot wounds and the manner of death as homicide.

The investigation into these deaths and the suspected homicide in Troy, New Hampshire involving Trent Weston’s wife, 37-year-old Brittany Weston, remains ongoing by the Maine State Police and New Hampshire State Police. The New Hampshire Office of the Chief Medical Examiner conducted an autopsy on Brittany Weston today and determined her cause of death as multiple gunshot wounds and manner of death as homicide. The police shooting is being investigated by the Maine Attorney General’s Office.

The man was killed on the Piscataqua River Bridge on Thursday morning, according to the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office and state police. They said the incident appears to have started when the man killed his wife at a home in Troy, New Hampshire, and then drove nearly 100 miles to the Piscataqua River Bridge at the Portsmouth, New Hampshire, state line with Kittery, Maine.

At a press conference Thursday, Col. William Ross, chief of the Maine State Police, said York, Maine, police received a 911 call around 2:07 a.m. from a man saying he had been involved in a fight with his wife in Troy and that his wife was dead. New Hampshire State Police responded to the residence in Troy and found a woman dead.

Around 2:30 a.m., Ross said police from Kittery, Maine, located the man's vehicle parked in the middle of the Piscataqua River Bridge on the Maine side. Law enforcement from New Hampshire and Maine responded and tried to negotiate with the man, but those negotiations were unsuccessful. The man exited his vehicle and raised a gun, and was shot by Maine State Police Trooper Craig Nilsen and two New Hampshire State Police troopers whose names have not yet been released.

The man fell into the water below the bridge, Ross said, where he was recovered by the U.S. Coast Guard at 8:30 a.m. and declared dead.

Law enforcement on scene located an 8-year-old boy who had been shot to death in the back seat of the vehicle. Ross said police did not know there was a child in the back seat when they fired their guns, but the boy's death was not caused by the shots fired by troopers.

"Based on information we saw, it was very clear the officers involved in shooting did not fire on that child," he said.

No names have been released.

The man's shooting is under investigation by the Maine Attorney General's Office, and Ross said the troopers involved have been placed on administrative leave pending that investigation, per standard procedure.

Photos from the initial crime scene on Monadnock Road in Troy, located in the western part of the state near Keene, showed a New Hampshire State Police Major Crime Unit vehicle and several unmarked cruisers outside a townhouse complex in a wooded area on Thursday. Yellow police tape surrounded the property.

A neighbor told NBC10 Boston the family had just moved into the home a little over a month ago.