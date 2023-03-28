New Details Released After Man Fatally Hit by Bus at Logan Airport

Massachusetts State Police released new information overnight about the fatal pedestrian crash involving a coach bus Monday evening a Logan Airport, including the identity of the man who was killed.

The victim in the crash has been identified as Vishwachand Kolla, 47, of Lexington, who state police said was at the airport to pick up a friend.

A spokesperson from MSP said that Kolla was standing on the driver's side of his Acura SUV at Terminal B, when a motor coach was also driving on the road.

"The investigation indicates that the middle of the bus made contact with Mr. Kolla and dragged him along the driver's side of his SUV," troopers said in their release.

An off-duty nurse who was nearby tried to help the man who was hurt, along with first responders from the Massport Fire Department and Boston EMS, but he was determined to be dead on the scene by a paramedic, authorities said.

The driver of the bus was only identified by police as a 54-year-old woman, who authorities said declined medical treatment and was interviewed by troopers. The bus is owned by Dartmouth Transportation Company, based out of Concord, New Hampshire.

An investigation is ongoing, including into whether or not criminal charges are warranted, police said. Several agencies are involved.

The scene cleared at around 8 p.m. Monday night, around three hours after the incident initially happened.