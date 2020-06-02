Childcare programs and summer camps could soon begin operating again in Massachusetts as part of phase two of the state’s reopening plan, under an executive order signed by Gov. Charlie Baker on Monday.

Childcare programs must submit plans outlining how they will handle screening and sanitizing protocols. Recreational camps will be allowed to operate with activity restrictions and limited openings for groups smaller than 12 — with each camp allowed multiple groups of 12 campers.

Retail businesses that fall into phase two can also begin putting in place safety requirements needed to welcome back customers.

The order also includes details about additional requirements needed for the safe resumption of amateur youth and adult sports and outdoor dining at local restaurants.

Baker said he will make an announcement on Saturday about when phase two will officially begin, which could be as soon as June. 8.

Here's what's included in each of the upcoming phases:

PHASE 2

• retail stores

• restaurants

• hotels

• limited organized youth and adult amateur sports activities

• personal services

• non-athletic instructional classes for children

• driving and flight schools

• outdoor historical spaces

• funeral homes

• warehouses

• driving ranges

• limited post-secondary and trade school services

• day camps

• public libraries

PHASE 3

• casino gaming floors

• horse racing simulcast facilities

• fitness centers and health clubs

• museums

• indoor historic spaces

• aquariums

• outdoor theaters and performance venues of moderate capacity

• indoor theaters of moderate capacity

• organized tours

• fishing and hunting tournaments

• weddings

• overnight camps

• indoor non-athletic instructional classes for adults

• batting cages, bowling alleys and laser tag

PHASE 4

• amusement parks

• water parks

• saunas

• steam rooms

• bars, dance clubs, nightclubs

• beer gardens

• theaters and concert halls

• ballrooms

• stadiums, arenas and ballparks

• dance floors

• exhibition and convention halls

• private party rooms

• street festivals and parades and road races

Under Baker's order stores will be required to monitor customer entries and exits and limit occupancy to either 8 persons — including staff — per 1,000 square feet of accessible, indoor space, or 40% of the retail store’s maximum permitted occupancy, whichever is greater. Grocery stores and pharmacies must provide at least one hour of dedicated time for adults 60 or older.

Malls can also operate at 40 percent occupancy.

Organized amateur sports programs for young people and adults can also begin in phase two, provided they limit sports to no-contact drills and practices, prohibit games, scrimmages, and tournaments and separate participants into groups of 10 or fewer.

The order will also let restaurants offer outdoor dining with restrictions at the start of phase two and allows for the possibility of allowing indoor dining later in phase two.