New Details Revealed in Gory Killings at NH Hotel

Authorities on Monday revealed the names of two men killed at a New Hampshire hotel this weekend, as well as what's believed to have killed them.

A New Jersey man is being held in jail on charges of second-degree murder in the deaths at the Country Inn and Suites in Bedford Saturday, the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office has previously said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

On Monday, prosecutors, as well as state and local police, said that one of the men was killed by chop wounds to his head, neck and body. Nathan Cashman, a 28-year-old from Manchester, New Hampshire, was found dead in the hotel's lobby.

The other victim, David Hanford, a 60-year-old from Seaside Heights, New Jersey, was found dead in a guest room, having apparently been strangled, the authorities said.

Authorities didn't say what they suspect motivated the accused killer, Theodore Luckey, a 42-year-old from New Jersey. He's also been charged with three counts of being a felon in possession of a deadly weapon.

It was not immediately clear when Luckey will make his first court appearance or if he has obtained an attorney.