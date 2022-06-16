New Details Revealed in Search for Child Rape Suspect and His Children

Investigators are describing a Massachusetts man wanted on child rape charges as a "violent fugitive" and believe he has fled from the New Bedford area with his two children, who are considered endangered.

According to the Bristol County District Attorney's Office, 46-year-old Leon Mejia-Vicente fled after a warrant was issued for his arrest. He faces multiple counts of rape and sexual abuse of a child.

Mejia-Vicente, a citizen of Guatemala, was living on Madeira Avenue with his 17-year-old daughter and his 5-year-old son when the warrant was issued, prosecutors said. Investigators said his daughter went to her first-period class on Tuesday, then left school and visited several locations in New Bedford.

Mejia-Vicente and his two children have not been seen or heard from since. None of the three speak English. Investigators believe the suspect has strong ties to Guatemala.

The children are considered endangered, authorities said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Massachusetts State Police 24-hour fugitive line at 800-527-8873 or the New Bedford Police Department at 508-971-8569.