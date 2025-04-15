New dining and drinking spot with global influences coming to Brookline

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A new dining and drinking spot with global influences is on its way to Brookline.

According to an article from Boston Magazine, Silk Lounge is planning to open on Beacon Street on the eastern edge of Coolidge Corner, with the place being a restaurant, bar, and cafe that has Asian, Mediterranean, and European influences. The article indicates that the cafe will offer takeout breakfast items along with pastries, smoothies, bubble tea, and coffee, while the restaurant and bar will have more of an upscale feel to it. If all goes as planned, Silk Lounge could be opening sometime this month.

The address for the upcoming Silk Lounge is 1223 Beacon Street, Brookline, MA, 02446. Its website can be found at https://silkloungeboston.com/

