New dining spot focusing on bar food opening south of Boston

A new dining spot that focuses on bar food is in the process of opening in the southern suburbs of Boston.

According to several Facebook posts from owner Avi Shemtov, The Regal Eagle is in the process of opening in Sharon, with the address given on its Facebook page indicating that it is moving into the space where Simcha--another restaurant from Shemtov--has been in the Sharon Heights Shopping Plaza on South Main Street. The menu for the new place includes such items as wings, nachos, fried pickles, tater tots, hot dogs, burgers, fried chicken sandwiches, fish and chips, chili, steak tips, spaghetti, and more.

The address for The Regal Eagle is 370 South Main Street, Sharon, MA, 02067. Its Facebook page can be found at https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61569510196913

