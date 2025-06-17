Boston Restaurant Talk

New distillery opening in Boston's Mission Hill/Jamaica Plain section

A new distillery is on its way to Boston, and it will be focusing on two types of spirits.

According to a Bluesky post from @jeremyk.bsky.social, Namu Distilling Company is planning to open on the border of Mission Hill and Jamaica Plain, with the Heath Street address indicating that it will technically be in Mission Hill. The upcoming business will be a Korean-American small-batch distillery and it will focus on soju and gin; no opening date has been given as of yet, though its LinkedIn page says that "We are now very busy getting our federal, state, and city licenses and permits so we can open our doors to everyone as quickly as possible."

The address for the upcoming Namu Distilling Company is 89 Heath Street, Boston, MA, 02130. Its Instagram page can be found at https://www.instagram.com/namu_distilling/

