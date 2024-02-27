New emergency shelter will open in Fort Point, Healey says

Gov. Maura Healey said Monday that an emergency overflow shelter will soon open in the Fort Point neighborhood of Boston.

Healey confirmed that the United Way will use the building on Farnsworth Street to help migrants in need of housing.

"As soon as possible, I just don't know how long it's going to take to get everything operationalized and, you know, work things out with the community, work things out with the city," Healey said.

United Way said in a statement to NBC10 Boston that the shelter "would provide urgently needed temporary overnight shelter to eligible families and pregnant women."

The organization noted that a timetable for opening has not been determined.

As migrant shelters near capacity in Boston, the question has become where else could serve as a new shelter for unhoused migrants in the Bay State. A new option that's under consideration is Boston's Seaport.

Massachusetts officials announced back in November that the 7,500 family threshold had been reached and eligible families would be placed on a waitlist.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu's office said a statement Monday that the state needs to involve neighbors in any decisions to open shelters.

Meanwhile, United Way said it is looking to share details with neighbors as soon as Tuesday.

A Fort Point neighbored association meeting will be held Tuesday night.