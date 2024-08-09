First Alert: Debby's remnants to strike Mass., ending workweek with intense rain and wind

Debby makes its pass through the Northeast late Friday and early Saturday. I can see the comments now:

"We will rebuild."

"I've seen better summer thunderstorms."

"You call that a hurricane?"



Actually, it's not a hurricane. Not even a tropical storm or tropical depression at this point. It's been relegated to "remnant low" status. The end of the line for tropical systems. That said, it can still pack a wallop in terms of heavy rain and severe weather potential. Just not here in eastern New England.

We're on the edge of these "remnants," and our one claim on the storm will be a narrow band of downpours and some wind (gusts to 30 miles per hour) late Friday night and in the wee hours of Saturday morning. Showers exit very early Saturday, with sun and clouds blending for the rest of the day.

On Cape Cod & the Islands, the wind will peak at 40 mph in spots Friday night, and the sun will be slow to return on Saturday afternoon. It's worth mentioning that some folks may wake to a bright day on Saturday morning and not even realize the "storm" has passed.

Humidity is back with a vengeance Friday. It drops off sharply Saturday, as dry air sweeps in with departing showers. Sunday is both dry and comfortable. Clearly the pick of the weekend, but all in all, both days feature warm temperatures and beach weather.

We'll bask in sun and pleasant air deep into next week. And we already have our eyes on another potential tropical system brewing near Puerto Rico and Hispaniola.

The season is about to kick into overdrive.

Have a great, safe weekend!