United States

The ‘Best Ski Town’ Is in Maine, and New England Has 2 More Spots on Top 10

USA Today's 10Best voters placed Bethel, Maine; North Conway, New Hampshire, and Stowe, Vermont, in the top 10

By Dustin Wlodkowski

Three New England communities made a list of the top 10 ski towns in the United States, and one was crowned the best of them all.

The "Best Ski Town" is Bethel, Maine, as voted readers of USA Today's 10Best after a panel of experts and editors put out a list of 20 nominees.

Other New England communities making the list are North Conway, New Hampshire, and Stowe, Vermont.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Rhode Island 14 hours ago

4 Charged in Shooting Death of 17-Year-Old Rhode Island Girl

rescue 13 hours ago

21-Year-Old Driver Pulled From Icy Shrewsbury Pond Pronounced Dead

The full list of best ski towns can be found on USA Today's 10Best website.

This article tagged under:

United StatesNew HampshireNew EnglandMaineVermont
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Auto Scene Politics U.S. & World Weird
Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us