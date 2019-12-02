The ‘Best Ski Town’ Is in Maine, and New England Has 2 More Spots on Top 10

Three New England communities made a list of the top 10 ski towns in the United States, and one was crowned the best of them all.

The "Best Ski Town" is Bethel, Maine, as voted readers of USA Today's 10Best after a panel of experts and editors put out a list of 20 nominees.

Other New England communities making the list are North Conway, New Hampshire, and Stowe, Vermont.

The full list of best ski towns can be found on USA Today's 10Best website.