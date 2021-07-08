New England Holocaust Memorial Unveiling New Features at ‘Critical Time'

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker, Boston Mayor Kim Janey and Jewish community leaders were set to speak at the New England Holocaust Memorial Thursday morning amid a rise in hate crimes.

The event is an unveiling of a new website and interactive mobile tour experience at the memorial in downtown Boston, but it comes at what organizers call a "crucial time." Reports of anti-Semitic speech and hate crimes are on the rise and Holocaust awareness and education is reported to be at an all-time low across the country, organizers said.

The Anti-Defamation League recorded the highest level of anti-Semitic incidents since tracking began in 1979 in their most recent audit. In 2020 and 2021, there were 7,606 incidents of extremism or antisemitism in the United States, according to ADL.

The Holocaust Memorial itself has been desecrated twice in Boston, and there have been a number of more recent anti-Semitic incidents locally.

Most recently was a deadly shooting in Winthrop, where the gunman had written less than two days earlier that "Racism is healthy and natural" in a bigoted, hateful screed, and Rabbi Shlomo Noginski, of the Shaloh House, was stabbed in Boston's Brighton neighborhood last week. The Boston Police Department was investigating to determine whether or not the stabbing is a hate crime.

Additionally, the Duxbury High School football team underwent diversity training after they were caught using anti-Semitic play calls earlier this year.

Baker and Janey publicly denounced hate and anti-Semitism on Twitter in the wake of the stabbing.

Thursday's official launch of the memorial’s new on-site mobile touring capabilities and website is being hosted by Combined Jewish Philanthropies, the Jewish Community Relations Council of Boston and Facing History and Ourselves.

With the new modern updates, visitors to the New England Holocaust Memorial can now use their mobile phones to activate a nine-stop guided tour of the memorial by scanning QR codes dispersed throughout the site. Around the country and abroad, visitors can also experience the memorial virtually through its dedicated website www.nehm.org.

Segments include testimonials from local Holocaust survivors, a short history of the Holocaust, an explanation of the symbolism built into the memorial and resources for educators.

A short speaking program will be followed by tours of the memorial given by Holocaust Survivor Janet Applefield, and a staff member from Facing History and Ourselves.