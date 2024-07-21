New England officials react to Biden dropping out of 2024 election

New England politicians are reacting to President Joe Biden's announcement that he is dropping out of the 2024 presidential race on Sunday.

Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey released a statement on Biden's decision.

"Joe Biden ran for President to restore the soul of our country and defeat the greatest threat our democracy has ever seen. And that’s exactly what he did. Few could have risen to the challenge the way Joe Biden has. He has restored our economy, defended our freedoms, and protected democracy at home and abroad. He has led with decency, empathy and brought Americans together," Healey wrote. "President Biden’s decision today not to seek reelection is the ultimate example of putting the country first — something Joe Biden has done over and over again in his unparalleled career. We are all deeply grateful to President Biden for his lifetime of service."

"Thank you, Mr. President." she added.

U.S. Senators Ed Markey and Elizabeth Warren both weighed in on X, praising Biden's time in the White House thus far.

"From reunifying NATO, to passing the largest climate investment in our history, President Joe Biden has helped save democracy and the planet," Markey wrote. "He has a record unmatched in modern U.S. history, and I am forever grateful for his service and friendship."

"Joe Biden’s presidency has been transformational. He accomplished more in the past four years — to bring back jobs, stand up to big corporations, and build an economy that works for all of us — than we have been able to get done in the last forty. He deserves full credit for beating Donald Trump in 2020, and his selfless decision today gives us our best shot at doing it again in 2024," Warren's social media post read. "While Donald Trump tried to tear down our democracy to maintain his grip on power, Joe Biden willingly stepped aside in order to protect our democracy. President Biden’s selfless action is a profound gift to the people of the United States — and it’s on all of us not to waste it."

Warren went on to endorse Kamala Harris for president, saying, "She is a proven fighter who has been a national leader in safeguarding consumers and protecting access to abortion. As a former prosecutor, she can press a forceful case against allowing Donald Trump to regain the White House. We have many talented people in our party, but Vice President Harris is the person who was chosen by the voters to succeed Joe Biden if needed. She can unite our party, take on Donald Trump, and win in November."

Rhode Island Governor Dan Mckee posted his thoughts on X.

"President Biden made a selfless and noble decision. We are forever grateful for his lifetime of service, compassionate leadership and all he has done for our country. His presidency will be remembered as one of the most impactful in our nation’s history." Mckee said.

Representative Jake Auchincloss (D-Mass.) thanked Biden on social media after the announcement.

"Joe Biden is the first president in U.S. history who has had to defend democracy at home & abroad simultaneously. He has done so admirably," said Auchincloss.

Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) thanked Biden for his service and threw her support behind Harris.

"Thank you for your dedicated service President Joe Biden," she wrote on X. "And Kamala Harris, I'm all in, let's go."

Congresswoman Lori Trahan (D-Mass.) released a statement after Biden's decision.

“Joe Biden saved our Democracy in 2020, and he has worked with House Democrats to deliver unprecedented progress for the American people. President Biden’s decision to pass the baton positions us to defeat Donald Trump again this November and build on the work we’ve done to lower costs for families, strengthen our economy, and protect women’s reproductive freedom. Together with our strong, proven Vice President Kamala Harris, Democrats will make a clear, effective case to voters why our commitment to improving the lives of every American is the better choice than Donald Trump’s chaotic and extreme Republican Party.”

"President Joe Biden has dedicated his life to the service of our country. His decision to no longer seek reelection demonstrates his selfless commitment to our nation and our democracy. President Biden’s legacy in New Hampshire will be defined by what he delivered for Granite Staters,” said the former mayor of Manchester Joyce Craig.

Rep. Richard Neal (D-Mass.) posted his thoughts on X Sunday.

"As he has throughout his career in public service, @POTUS puts his country first. He will go down as one of America’s greatest leaders, delivering the world’s strongest economy & making historic investments in our workers, families, patients, & veterans. Thank you, Mr. President."

As the second Black woman to serve in the U.S. Senate and first Black American elected as vice president, Kamala Harris is no stranger to making history. Here’s what you may not know.

Congresswoman Annie Kuster, the New Democrat Coalition Action Fund Chair, released statement praising Biden's work and calling to support Harris' bid.

In just under four years as our Commander in Chief, President Biden has cemented himself in history as one of the most consequential leaders to hold the Oval Office. There is no doubt his administration will forever be remembered for having one of the most impressive legislative records since President Franklin D. Roosevelt and Lyndon B. Johnson. These achievements, which have improved the lives of millions of Americans across the country, were no surprise to those who have watched his incredible and storied career in Washington for over 50 years," the statement read, in part.

“This decision to pass the torch to a new generation of Democratic leaders, led by Vice President Kamala Harris, will be crucial to the long-term success of Democrats for future generations. NewDems remember his legacy today, and applaud him for making this difficult decision," the statement continued.

Rep. Chellie Pingree said in part that Biden has once again "met the moment and made the careful decision to withdraw from the 2024 race — putting what’s best for the American people and our country first and passing the torch to the next generation of leaders."

"Our goal remains the same: ensure Donald Trump does not end up back in the White House. The stakes could not be greater," she added."

U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy said Biden will go down as one of the most effective, consequential presidents in our nation's history.

"He led us out of a pandemic and rebuilt our economy, creating more jobs than any first term president. He restored our place on the world stage, heroically leading the global response to Russia's war in Ukraine and strengthening NATO. He helped pass legislation to transform our infrastructure, cut prescription drug prices, lower energy costs, and tackle climate change. And of course, because of Joe Biden, we passed the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, the first gun safety legislation in 30 years," Murphy wrote.

"Joe Biden has always put his country first. He knows the risk Donald Trump poses to our democracy, mandating that our number one priority must be defeating Trump this fall. I know this decision was agonizing for him, but once again, his love of country shines through," he added. "A nation turns its grateful eyes to Joe Biden for his world changing service and his constant selflessness.”

U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen agreed that Biden has been one of America's most accomplished and consequential presidents.

"From fixing our nation’s broken infrastructure systems to strengthening our global alliances, President Biden should be proud of the progress America has made under his leadership," she wrote. "As he always has, President Biden is once again putting the country he loves first, and I thank him for his unwavering dedication and service to our nation."

Former Congressman Joe Kennedy III also weighed in, writing, "Joe Biden has served with his whole heart. Like so many times before, he has demonstrated his unwavering courage and true patriotism for the country and people he loves so much. Thank you, Mr. President."