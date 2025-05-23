New Englanders aren't too fazed by this ‘very unusual' late-May nor'easter

The cold rain and strong wind blowing through Massachusetts on Thursday were brought to you by a late-season nor’easter.

“Last night and the night before we actually had to turn the heat on,” said Richard Roper who drove up from Cape Cod. “This is not my idea of spring in New England.”

The storm hitting the region just as folks were gearing up for the Memorial Day weekend, especially boaters.

“It’s very unusual,” said Marshfield Harbormaster Michael DiMeo. “It held back the boating season which is on hold till next week it looks like.”

The captain of the Gabriella Rose Marc Gustafson doesn’t mind having to anchor for the holiday.

“We'll be back to work in a couple days,” he said.

Those not taking a holiday break are the eateries along the South Shore, including the folks at The Lucky Finn in Scituate.

“[There’s] good food, good coffee, good entertainment, music, good views, good people,” said a cheerful Julia Hayes, the café’s manager.

Keeping with the good vibes is Grace Rebal of Marshfield, a New Englander through and through.

“I love this weather,” she said. “It floods by the beach, it’s cool.”

The coastal communities don’t let a gray day get in the way of a positive outlook.

“I was in Vietnam for two terms,” said Vietnam War veteran Eddie of Marshfield. “The rainy days make the good days better.”

The weather isn’t going to distract Roper of what's important this weekend.

“We pray for our veterans and are very appreciative for what they have done in their sacrifices for America,” he said.