These New England States Top ‘Hottest Markets' List as US Home Prices Soar

While many are flocking to sunnier coasts boarding the United States, others are traveling north and calling New England home.

Most of New England —Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Vermont, Maine and Connecticut — had cities that landed on Realtor.com’s top 20 hottest markets list.

The study found that affordability remains a major selling point for homebuyers – and for the list – as home prices and mortgage rates skyrocket across the nation.

“Affordability is the common thread running through the top states featured in May’s hottest housing markets list,” said the company’s manager of economic research George Ratiu. “With median home prices below the national mark, these states offer buyers significant value.”

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The average listing price for the list’s hottest markets in 16 states was $374,000 in May 2022, 16.3% lower than the national median.

The states that rounded out May's top 20 are Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Vermont, Maine, New York, Connecticut, Montana, North Carolina, Ohio, Tennessee, Wisconsin, and Indiana.

The average 30-year fixed mortgage rate is above 5%, a big jump from a year ago, and this spring's real estate market is expected to be red-hot.

Manchester, New Hampshire, took the top spot on the list, while Burlington, Vermont, was listed at number two and Portland, Maine, landed at number three.

Massachusetts was also represented on the list with Springfield and Worchester coming in consecutively at numbers 12 and 13.

Realtor.com’s Market Hotness rankings weighed two aspects of the housing market: market demand and the market’s pace, which is measured by the number of days a listing remains active on it’s website.

Here’s how May’s top 20 hottest real estate markets in the U.S. lined up.

Manchester-Nashua, New Hampshire Burlington-South Burlington, Vermont Portland-South Portland, Maine Concord, New Hampshire La Crosse-Onalaska, Wisconsin-Minnesota Burlington, North Carolina Rochester, New York Elkhart-Goshen, Indiana Lafayette-West Lafayette, Indiana Fort Wayne, Indiana Columbus, Ohio Springfield, Massachusetts Worchester, Massachusetts-Connecticut Hartford-West Harford-East Hartford, Connecticut Billings, Montana Norwich-New London, Connecticut Kingsport-Bristol-Bristol, Tennessee-Virginia New Haven-Milford, Connecticut Claremont-Lebabon, New Hamphire-Vermont Oshkosh-Neenah, Wisconsin

Click here to read more on Realtor.com's top 20 hottest markets list.