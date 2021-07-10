Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
New England

New England States Rank Safest to Live Due to Low COVID Deaths, More Vaccinations

The ranking is based on the low COVID-19 positivity, hospitalization and death rates, and the high vaccination rates against the disease

Three New England states have been listed as the safest places to live amid the coronavirus pandemic due in part to their high vaccination rates, according to a new national ranking.

WalletHub listed Vermont, Massachusetts and Connecticut the safest three states to live in, respectively. Rhode Island, New Hampshire, and Maine were ranked as sixth, seventh and eighth, respectively.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The ranking is based on the low COVID-19 positivity, hospitalization and death rates, and the high vaccination rates against the disease.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Chelsea 34 mins ago

Police: 1-Year-Old Struck and Killed By Delivery Truck in Chelsea

Rhode Island 48 mins ago

Rhode Island Bans Large Balloon Releases to Protect Wildlife

As of July 7, an estimated 48% of Americans have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

"While most states have fully reopened, we’ll only be able to completely get back to life as normal once most of the population is fully vaccinated against coronavirus," WalletHub said.

See the full list here.

This article tagged under:

New Englandcoronavirus in new england
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us