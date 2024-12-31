New England students to perform in Rose Parade

Nearly seven dozen students from across New England, including the Boston area, will perform in the legendary Rose Parade in Pasadena, California this week.

“I love being able to represent the city I grew up in, I’ve lived in my whole life. I was born in Leominster. So, you know, I just love being able to show my colors,” Ilias Zedalis, a Leominster High School student, said, speaking to NBC10 Boston from the West Coast Tuesday morning.

The high school to college-age students gave us a sneak peek of their New England-inspired outfits.

They came together, as a group, to practice just days before the 5 1/2 mile New Year’s Day parade that leads up to the Rose Bowl game, where Ohio State will take on Oregon.

“I have 11 students here from Fitchburg High School,” Fitchburg High School band director Tabitha Greenlees said. “Fitchburg High School band was the first band from Massachusetts to march in the parade, back in 1962, so us being able to return in this way with the New England Honor Band is really quite extraordinary.”

This will be the 136th Rose Parade. It’s one of America’s oldest New Year’s celebrations featuring not only these marching bands, but creative and beautifully decorated floats with roses.

You can catch all the action of the Rose Parade on Wednesday on NBC Boston or on Peacock. The parade starts at 11 a.m. EST. Here's how to watch.