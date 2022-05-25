New England Train Rides Among Those Ranked Most Scenic on the East Coast

The East Coast offers an array of popular tourist destinations that both attract visitors and entertain locals. One way to explore the coast is by immersing oneself in its scenery, and train rides are a great way to do so — particularly in New England.

In a ranking published to TheTravel.com, the ninth most scenic ride on the East Coast is the Maine Narrow Gauge Railroad, which provides a beautiful ride along Casco Bay and passes through Portland's Waterfront. Another railroad in Maine, the Downeast Scenic Railroad, ranges 10 miles and provides a glimpse into the state's history, placing third in TheTravel.com's ranking.

Visitors can also ride New Hampshire's Mount Washington Cog Railway, ranked eighth on the list. An educational adventure that teaches its passengers about railway engineering technology, the ride does not disappoint, reaching a elevation high of 2,700 feet.

Coming in at number four is the Cape Cod Central Railroad Coastal Excursion, a Massachusetts train that explores everything from salt marshes to sand dunes.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Tourists may choose to take the Ethan Allen Express, ranked second, a train ride showcasing the scenic landscapes of Washington, Philadelphia, New York and Vermont.

A train ride along the East Coast can capture some of the region's best features, and according to TheTravel.com, that experience is perhaps most valuable in New England.