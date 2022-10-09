Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Weather

New England Wakes Up to Widespread Frost

By Tevin Wooten

NBC Universal, Inc.

The tides have turned for New England as the last several days have brought a varying stretch of weather for New England.

After Friday’s warmth, Saturday’s high temperatures were slightly below normal, but the drop isn’t done. Sunday morning will bring feels like temperatures in the 30s across New England. Frost formation is possible as wind chill temperatures reach the upper 20s and low 30s. Urban centers will be in the low 40s. This chill will bring patchy frost across the region and could kill sensitive outdoor plants and vegetation if left uncovered.

Wind chill values are below freezing in areas along the Mass Pike and north into southern New Hampshire. Worcester County will also drop into the 30s for feels liketemperatures. 

If you’re hoping to catch peak foliage, go for a hike, or take a stroll through apple orchards, the next several days will provide a chance to do so with minimal weather impacts. Monday’s holiday is dry. Skies are fair with calm winds, and high temperatures settle into the low 60s. That trend holds true through Wednesday, with highs approaching 70°.  Another disturbance enters the region Thursday and Friday with rain chances.               

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This article tagged under:

WeatherWeather forecastweather new englandweather storiesWeather Blog
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us