New England Wakes Up to Widespread Frost

The tides have turned for New England as the last several days have brought a varying stretch of weather for New England.

After Friday’s warmth, Saturday’s high temperatures were slightly below normal, but the drop isn’t done. Sunday morning will bring feels like temperatures in the 30s across New England. Frost formation is possible as wind chill temperatures reach the upper 20s and low 30s. Urban centers will be in the low 40s. This chill will bring patchy frost across the region and could kill sensitive outdoor plants and vegetation if left uncovered.

Wind chill values are below freezing in areas along the Mass Pike and north into southern New Hampshire. Worcester County will also drop into the 30s for feels liketemperatures.

If you’re hoping to catch peak foliage, go for a hike, or take a stroll through apple orchards, the next several days will provide a chance to do so with minimal weather impacts. Monday’s holiday is dry. Skies are fair with calm winds, and high temperatures settle into the low 60s. That trend holds true through Wednesday, with highs approaching 70°. Another disturbance enters the region Thursday and Friday with rain chances.