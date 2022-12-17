New England Winter Storm: Snowfall Totals

Reports have started coming in tallying snowfall amounts in areas of New England that have seen accumulation Saturday morning.

Tens of thousands are still without power due to the impact of the storm in the region.

To see a total snowfall map, click here

Here are the snowfall totals in New England:

Massachusetts

Rowe - 18"

Hawley - 16"

Goshen - 16"

Chester - 14"

Plainfield - 13"

Ashfield - 11"

Ashby - 11"

Chesterfield - 10.3"

Huntington's - 6"

Ashburnham - 6"

Gardner - 5"

Hubbardston - 4.3"

New Salem - 4.2"

Phillipston - 4"

New Hampshire

Carroll County

South Tamworth 16"

Albany 11.5"

Madison 11"

Madison 10"

Wolfsboro 6.9"

Freedom 6"

Cheshire County

Keene 6.5"

Grafton County

Enfield 15"

Hanover 9.5"

Hillsborough County

Windsor 12.8"

Greenfield 10"

Merrimack County

New London 13"

Warner 9.5"

Canterbury 3"

Strafford County

Northwood 5.5"

Durham 2"

Dover 2"

Sullivan County

Claremont 17"

Goshen 14.5"

Lempster 13"

Newport 12.5"

Maine

Cumberland County

Gorham 4cm

Gorham 1.5"

South Windham 1.3"

Pownal 1"

Falmouth .8"

Franklin County

New Vineyard 2.5"

Kennebec County

Litchfield .8"

Oxford county

Porter 9"

Norway 3"

York County

Sanford 4.5"

acton 4.3"

Hollis 3.1"

Buxton 1.5"

Vermont

Addison County

Ripton 14.5

Orwell 12.4

Cornwall 9.7

Monkton 7.5

Vergennes 6.4

Caledonian County

St Johnsbury 15.0

Wheelock 13.6

Groton 12.0

Peacham 11.6

Wells River 10.0

Suton 8.8

Lyndonville 7.0

Chittenden County

Underhill 13.5

Milton 9.0

South Burlington 8.5

Williston 8.2

Williston 8.0

George St 8.0

Winooski 8.0

Nashville 7.9

Underhill 7.7

Burlington 6.5

Malletts Bay 6.2

Essex Center 5.3

Essex County

Island Pond 10.0

Maidstone 7.0

Avail 5.0

Franklin County

Montgomery 11.0

St Albans 8.2

Cambridge 6.4

Swanton 5.7

Enosburg Falls 4.8

Fairfield 4.3

Lamoille County

Morrisville 14.0

Smugglers Notch 10.5

Johnson 9.5

Orange County

Randolph 19.0

Corinth 17.5

Chelsea 17.0

Bradford 17.0

Randolph Center 16.0

West Newbury 14.5

Orleans County

Greensboro 19.7

Morgan 10.0

Albany 9.0

Westfield 9.0

Newport 7.0

Derby Line 3.2

Rutland County

Shrewsbury 22.5

Shrewsbury 22.1

Shrewsbury 16.2

Brandon 13.0

Rutlands 11.0

Wallingford 5.8

Washington County

Northfield 21.5

Moretown 20.0

Waitsfield 19.5

Warren 19.5

East Barre 18.5

Waitsfield 16.5

Walden 15.0

Waterbury 13.0

Waterbury 12.8

Waterbury Cent 12.5

Middlesex 12.5

Worcester 12.2

Calais 12.0

Woodbury 11.0

Montpelier 10.0

Windsor County