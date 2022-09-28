Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
hurricane ian

New Englanders in Florida Brace for Hurricane Ian

There are local families and New England natives down in Florida riding out Hurricane Ian

By Eli Rosenberg

NBC Universal, Inc.

With Hurricane Ian now battering Florida, the Hungler Family from Lowell hunkering down at Walt Disney World in Orlando.

"I am a little nervous, but I am also excited," Avery Hungler said. 

The Hunglers are in Orlando to celebrate Avery's upcoming 8th birthday. On Wednesday, they spent the afternoon fitting in as much fun as they can before a mandatory lockdown at 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

"From 5 o'clock on we are basically in our room, up until probably Friday morning," Joe Hungler said. 

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The family spent part of the day waiting in long lines for boxed meals to enjoy in their room. The resort tells the family they will be putting sandbags in front of their doors.

"As long as we have power I think we will have a lot of fun and will have something to talk about and as long as it doesn't get really insane," Hungler said. 

"'It is kind of surreal, it is crazy," Avery added.

The storms surge from Hurricane Ian has submerged cars and caused flooding in Naples, Florida

To the north of the Hungler family, Frank Micciantuono is also preparing to ride out the hurricane.

"I have never had a Category 3 buzz by me for sure," Micciantuono said. 

The West Bridgewater native moved to Florida a while back, and this is his first major hurricane. 

He added the power was already flickering off.

"It is probably going to be doing this all day today, going on and off, I am anxious, I just want to get it past me," he added.

More on Hurricane Ian

hurricane ian 2 hours ago

How to Help the Victims of Hurricane Ian

Florida 15 hours ago

Ian Makes Landfall in Southwest Florida as ‘Catastrophic' 150 MPH Hurricane

hurricane ian 3 hours ago

‘My Street Is a River': Heavy Flooding as Hurricane Ian Inundates Southwest Florida

This article tagged under:

hurricane ian
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us