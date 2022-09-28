New Englanders in Florida Brace for Hurricane Ian

With Hurricane Ian now battering Florida, the Hungler Family from Lowell hunkering down at Walt Disney World in Orlando.

"I am a little nervous, but I am also excited," Avery Hungler said.

The Hunglers are in Orlando to celebrate Avery's upcoming 8th birthday. On Wednesday, they spent the afternoon fitting in as much fun as they can before a mandatory lockdown at 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

"From 5 o'clock on we are basically in our room, up until probably Friday morning," Joe Hungler said.

The family spent part of the day waiting in long lines for boxed meals to enjoy in their room. The resort tells the family they will be putting sandbags in front of their doors.

"As long as we have power I think we will have a lot of fun and will have something to talk about and as long as it doesn't get really insane," Hungler said.

"'It is kind of surreal, it is crazy," Avery added.

The storms surge from Hurricane Ian has submerged cars and caused flooding in Naples, Florida

To the north of the Hungler family, Frank Micciantuono is also preparing to ride out the hurricane.

"I have never had a Category 3 buzz by me for sure," Micciantuono said.

The West Bridgewater native moved to Florida a while back, and this is his first major hurricane.

He added the power was already flickering off.

"It is probably going to be doing this all day today, going on and off, I am anxious, I just want to get it past me," he added.