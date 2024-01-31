New England's first Margaritaville Resort opening this summer on Cape Cod

New England's first-ever Margaritaville Resort is set to open this summer on Cape Cod.

"OPENING IN SUMMER 2024," says a message on the website for the new Margaritaveille Resort Cape Cod.

"Nestled on Cape Cod, Massachusetts, with nearby beaches, museums, shopping centers, and historic sites, the newly renovated Margaritaville Resort Cape Cod is scheduled to open in Summer 2024," the website reads.

The resort will take the place of the former Cape Codder Resort and Spa in Hyannis. Over $30 million was spent renovating the facility.

It will feature 272 island-inspired guest rooms and suites, a range of on-site amenities, including the Fins Up! Indoor Water Park, an outdoor pool, St. Somewhere Spa, Fins Up! Fitness Center, Parakeets Kid’s Club, and a Fin City Arcade, along with signature Margaritaville bars and eateries.

“Cape Cod is a place with so much history, charm, and personality -- it's the perfect location for our first New England lodging destination,” Rick Cunningham, senior vice president of development at Margaritaville, said in a statement. “Our resorts bring together thoughtful amenities and tropical design elements that provide guests with reimagined travel experiences and Margaritaville Resort Cape Cod promises the same.”

There are over 40 Margaritaville resorts and hotels across the U.S., with 20 others in the works. The Cape Cod location will be managed by Plymouth-based Linchris.

Guests can already start booking their stays at Margaritaville Resort Cape Cod. The first available dates are in late June.