Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Amazon

New England's Largest Amazon Fulfillment Center Exceeds Capacity to Ensure Timely Deliveries

Just days before Black Friday, NBC 10 Boston got an exclusive look inside BOS 7, Amazon’s Fulfillment Center in Fall River, as they prepare for the busiest time of the year. Consumer reporter Betsy Badell toured the facility and asked how they’re dealing with the supply chain crisis to ensure this season’s gifts get delivered on time.

By Betsy Badell

NBC Universal, Inc.

Walking into New England’s largest Amazon Fulfillment center in Fall River, Massachusetts, can be overwhelming, with packages stacked up all the way to the top of the structure’s 120-foot high ceiling.

“Our racks go all the way to the ceiling. So, two thirds of our employees in this building are up in the air for the majority of their day,” said Katin Miller, General Manager of BOS 7.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Across the facility’s hallways, powered industrial trucks beep their way through, transporting and stocking packages. Once the cardboard boxes with a smiling arrow reach the conveyer belts for distribution, they move so fast, they seem to fly.

“On a day like today we're shipping, you know, maybe 40 or 50,000 packages. Next week, we'll be shipping more like 100,000 packages a day,” said Miller.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Weather 1 hour ago

First Alert: Northern New England Sees Snow Through Tonight, South Has Wintry Mix

coronavirus 3 hours ago

Mass. Reports 5,058 More COVID cases, 24 New Deaths Over 2 Days

While Black Friday and Cyber Monday kick off the holiday shopping season, Miller says, they’ve been preparing since January, stocking up on merchandise to the point of exceeding their own storage capacity. According to Miller, BOS 7 reached 101% capacity just before Thanksgiving Day.

“We've been full court press moving now because of supply chain issues. It doesn't mean that nothing is coming in. It’s just certain things are harder to get right now,” said Miller.

According to Miller, consumers can expect their orders to get delivered on time, if the items they order are in stock. That’s in large part because Amazon has been building out their own delivery network in the past year.

“We have our own sortation buildings. We have our own delivery stations. You see those gray vans in your neighborhoods now. You didn't see those a year ago, right? So by building out our own distribution, our own delivery network, we're able to fulfill customer needs more reliably than we could in the past," Miller said.

If you do see an item that’s in stock now and you want it delivered for the holidays, the advice is to order it sooner, rather than later.

Follow Betsy Badell on Twitter or Facebook @BetsyBadell

This article tagged under:

AmazonMassachusettsholidayamazon fulfillment centerkatin mimller
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us