New Ferry Service Connects Downtown With East Boston

A new MBTA ferry service between East Boston and downtown begins Monday morning, connecting Lewis Mall and Long Wharf with a 10-minute ride across Boston's Inner Harbor.

The new ferry service, which is being funded through the state, will run seven days a week during this fall season and in spring 2023, according to a news release from the MBTA.

On weekday mornings, there will be 11 trips departing Lewis Mall every 30 minutes, starting at 7 a.m. 10 return trips will depart from Long Wharf starting at 7:15 a.m., going out every 30 minutes. During weekday evenings, ferries will leave Lewis Mall every 30 minutes, from 2:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. Trips from Long Wharf to Lewis Mall will depart with the same frequency, from 2:15 p.m. to 7:45 p.m.

On weekends, eight trips will depart Lewis Mall every 30 minutes starting at 9 a.m., while seven return trips will depart from Long Wharf every 30 minutes, beginning at 9:15 a.m. In the evening, ferries will leave Lewis Mall every 30 minutes from 3:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. 12 return trips will depart Long Wharf every 30 minutes beginning at 3:15 p.m., until the last ferry leaves at 8:45 p.m.

The last time the MBTA provided service from Lewis Mall was earlier this year, as an alternative to shuttle buses during Blue Line service suspensions.

After over 1,700 daily riders opted to take the ferry, the state legislature decided to provide funding for a ferry service between East Boston and downtown, according to the MBTA.

The service will run from Monday through Nov. 30 during its fall season, and will return for the spring season on March 1, 2023.

A one-way fare on the ferry costs $2.40, or $1.10 for reduced fare riders.