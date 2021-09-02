Local

Bedford

New, First-Degree Murder Charge Brought in in Gory Killing at NH Hotel

"Mr. Luckey purposely caused the death of Nathan Cashman by inflicting multiple chop wounds to Nathan Cashman’s body with a machete-type knife," prosecutors allege

By Asher Klein and Kaitlin McKinley Becker

The man accused of killing two men at a New Hampshire hotel in August faces a new charge in one of the deaths: first-degree murder.

The new charge against Theodore Luckey, a 42-year-old from New Jersey, is in the gruesome killing of a 28-year-old from Manchester, New Hampshire, whose body was found dead in lobby of the Country Inn and Suites in Bedford, authorities said Thursday.

"Mr. Luckey purposely caused the death of Nathan Cashman by inflicting multiple chop wounds to Nathan Cashman’s body with a machete-type knife," prosecutors alleged.

Luckey had previously been held in jail on charges of second-degree murder in the deaths.

The other victim, David Hanford, a 60-year-old from Seaside Heights, New Jersey, was found dead in a guest room, having apparently been strangled, authorities have said.

Authorities haven't said what they suspect motivated Luckey. He's also been charged with three counts of being a felon in possession of a deadly weapon.

It was not immediately clear when Luckey will make his first court appearance or if he has obtained an attorney.

