New food hall, historic restaurant reborn and NY pizza in Boston?

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

Below are some of the biggest restaurant and food-related news stories that have been posted between September 18 and September 24, 2023.

A Food Hall Is Coming to the Winthrop Center in Downtown Boston

Another food hall is on the way to Boston, and this one will be in the heart of the city.

Full Story



Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The Cornerstone Plans to Open in the R.F. O'Sullivan & Son Space in Somerville

A new dining and drinking spot is on its way to Somerville, and it looks like it will be replacing a pub that has been closed for a little while now.

Full Story



Fiorella's Express/Trattoria in Brighton Is Closing

A local group of Italian eateries that focus on takeout will be closing one of its locations.

Full Story



Jacob Wirth Plans an Early 2024 Reopening in Boston's Theater District

A couple of years ago, it was reported that an historic Boston restaurant that has been closed since a 2018 fire might be coming back, and now we have learned that it could be reborn this winter.

Full Story

Joe's Pizza Opens in Harvard Square

Earlier this year, it was reported that a landmark pizzeria in New York City was expanding to Cambridge, and now we have learned that it has debuted.

Full Story



NOTE: We need your help, as Leslie Hurwitz, who is the father of Marc (the founder of this site) continues to deal with health issues. Please donate at https://gofund.me/76d8ba28, thanks!