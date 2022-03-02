New Food Hall Opens Up in Boston's Financial District

Are you hungry? A local new food hall in Boston's Financial District opened up Wednesday and is ready to serve customers.

The High Street Place Food Hall features local vendors from 20 Boston restaurants serving up a variety of different cuisines and drinks.

"We're so excited," said Ellen Fitzgerald, owner of Mother Juice. "The energy here is great!"

The Food Hall was supposed to open back in March 2020 but because of the pandemic, the opening had to be delayed until now.

Some of the vendors have previous locations in the Boston metro while others are opening up their first spot in the food hall.

"Today is the final day it's going to happen. We're so excited. It's been a long two years but it's gonna pay off," said Gustavo Lecanda, owner of Northeast of the Border.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu praised the opening of the new food hall. She said that bringing people back into downtown is a priority for her.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

“It’s exciting to see so many people out and about ready to get downtown local businesses who’ve gone through such a tough time," she said Wednesday.

The Food Hall opens at 7 a.m most days. It serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner.