New food hall planned for Soldiers Field Road in Allston-Brighton

It looks like the team behind a local group of food halls may be opening one in Boston that is across from the Charles River.

According to a licensing board hearing page within the city's website, Craft Food Hall is seeking to operate in Allston-Brighton moving into the space on Soldiers Field Road where Casa Cana has been. The notice states that the proposed spot would include a bar, seating area, lobby area, and a seasonal outdoor patio, and there would also be a self-service tap in the front of the space.

The Craft Food Hall Project includes food halls of various sizes in eastern Massachusetts, including Revolution Hall in Lexington. The group will also be operating Morrissey Hall at the Southline development at the former Boston Globe site on Morrissey Boulevard in Dorchester.

The address for the proposed Craft Food Hall in Allston-Brighton is 1234 Soldiers Field Road, Boston, MA, 02135. The website for the Craft Food Hall Project can be found at craftfoodhalls.com.

