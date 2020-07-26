New Grants Target Pedestrian, Bicycle Safety Upgrades in Mass.

Four Massachusetts communities have received a total of more than $500,000 in state grants to improve city streets to make them safer and more business friendly, authorities say.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation grants for the Shared Streets & Spaces Program help cities conceive, design, and implement changes to curbs, streets, on-street parking spaces and off-street parking lots in support of public health, pedestrian and bicycle mobility, and business.

The latest round of grants announced this week went to Norwood, Lawrence, Plymouth and Westford.

Many people are engaging in more outdoor activities this summer amid the coronavirus pandemic. But if you're into biking, you may be noticing a shortage at stores.

Norwood’s $120,000 grant will be used to establish four ‘parklets’ throughout the downtown area, including additional walking space and room for safe outdoor dining and recreation.

Plymouth’s $173,000 grant will be used in part for wider crosswalks and buffered bike lanes.

The state Transportation Department has allocated $5 million for he Shared Streets & Spaces program. The awards are made on a rolling basis for projects that can be implemented and used this summer and fall. Applications are being accepted through Sept. 29.