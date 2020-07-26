Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Parklets

New Grants Target Pedestrian, Bicycle Safety Upgrades in Mass.

The most recent round of grants announced earlier this week will go to Norwood, Lawrence, Plymouth and Westford

By The Associated Press

Photo by Matt McClain/ The Washington Post via Getty Images

Four Massachusetts communities have received a total of more than $500,000 in state grants to improve city streets to make them safer and more business friendly, authorities say.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation grants for the Shared Streets & Spaces Program help cities conceive, design, and implement changes to curbs, streets, on-street parking spaces and off-street parking lots in support of public health, pedestrian and bicycle mobility, and business.

The latest round of grants announced this week went to Norwood, Lawrence, Plymouth and Westford.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

BOSTON 33 mins ago

Police Investigate 2 Fatal Shootings in Boston

51 mins ago

Temps Climb in the 90s, Heat Wave to Peak on Monday

Many people are engaging in more outdoor activities this summer amid the coronavirus pandemic. But if you're into biking, you may be noticing a shortage at stores.

Norwood’s $120,000 grant will be used to establish four ‘parklets’ throughout the downtown area, including additional walking space and room for safe outdoor dining and recreation.

Plymouth’s $173,000 grant will be used in part for wider crosswalks and buffered bike lanes.

The state Transportation Department has allocated $5 million for he Shared Streets & Spaces program. The awards are made on a rolling basis for projects that can be implemented and used this summer and fall. Applications are being accepted through Sept. 29.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

ParkletsPLYMOUTHlawrenceNorwoodWESTFORD
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us