New Green Line ‘Supercars' in the Works After MBTA Awards $810 Million Contract

The MBTA is one step closer to rolling out more than 100 new Green Line train cars, after awarding a contract worth over $810 million to a train manufacturing company out of Upstate New York.

The public transit agency awarded an over-$810 million contact to CAF USA, which will cover the manufacturing and delivery of 102 new Type 10 "Supercar" Light Rail trolleys, as well as tools, testing, training, equipment services and other components to the massive project.

The trolleys are still in the procurement phase of the project, and the design phase is anticipated to kick off this fall. The Supercars will be in design for a few years, before pilot vehicles are rolled out.

MBTA

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The MBTA hopes that the new train cars will have a positive impact on riders by boosting things like safety, capacity and accessibility.

"This is an incredible moment that marks an inflection point for the MBTA’s Green Line riders as we continue to work to transform the entire line," MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak said in the news release. "Not only will the Type 10 supercars provide more capacity and a roomier ride for what is the nation’s busiest light rail line, but they also include the latest safety technology, updated accessibility improvements, and other upgrades that improve the rider experience. We look forward to beginning the supercar design phase this fall, and receiving the first pilot vehicles in spring 2026."

The new train cars will be 40 feet longer than current Green Line cars, according to the MBTA. The T says the supercars will feature a host of improvements, including wider door openings, low-floor boarding, closed operator's cabs with better visibility, along with state-of-the-art technology and enhanced communication systems.