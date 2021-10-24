New Hampshire Announces Open Snowmobile Registration Weekend

It may only be fall, but snowmobile enthusiasts are encouraged to start planning for New Hampshire's Open Snowmobile Registration weekend in March.

From Friday, March 4, 2022, through Sunday, March 6, riders from throughout New England and from around the United States and Canada will have the chance to explore the over 7,000 miles of trails of snowmobile trails in New Hampshire. Sleds legally registered to ride in other states and provinces will be able to operate on New Hampshire's trails. All New Hampshire laws and regulations regarding the operation of snowmobiles will be enforced.

"It's a great opportunity for residents and visitors alike to explore some of the most beautiful parts of the state that can be most easily accessed by snowmobile in the winter," said state Fish and Game Law Enforcement Capt. Michael Eastman, who coordinates snowmobile and off-highway recreational vehicle enforcement, registration, and safety education.

Similar weekends are expected to be held in January and February in other New England states and Canadian provinces.

New Hampshire's 2022 Open Snowmobile Registration weekend coincides with the yearly GoNorth Snofest, formerly known as NH SnoDeo.