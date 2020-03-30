New Hampshire Announces Toll Booth Changes Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

The New Hampshire Department of Transporation on Monday announced changes to toll collection operations to support the health and safety of staff and customers amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cash/EZ-Pass lanes will no longer make change for customers. Instead, the lanes will become "Exact Change Toll Fare Only", according to the statement released by NHDot.

Due to reduced traffic volumes, toll plaza cash lanes will only be staffed from 5 a.m.-9 p.m.

If a customer does not have exact cash between the hours of 5 a.m. and 9 p.m., a toll attendant will be available in the Cash/EZ-Pass lanes to explain payment options, the statement said.

From 9 p.m.-5 a.m. all plazas will operate as all-electronic tolling "no cash collection".

The changes went into effect at 12 a.m. Monday.